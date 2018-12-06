Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Prepared for move back to center
Aho is expected to shift back to the center position with Jordan Staal (upper body) likely unavailable for Friday's road game against the Ducks, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Aho reportedly centered Jordan Martinook and Teuvo Teravainen during Thursday's practice, and that is presumably how the top line would shake out in the next game if Staal does, in fact, miss out. Either way, as long as Aho is healthy, the Finn should continue rolling around at about a point-per-game pace. He has seven goals and 19 assists over 27 contests this season.
More News
