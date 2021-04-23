Aho scored a pair of short-handed goals in Thursday's 4-2 win over Florida. He also had four shots and two PIM.

Aho notched his first of two shorties midway through the second period, working a beautiful back-and-forth with Martin Necas during a 2-on-0 rush to give the Hurricanes a 3-1 lead. Aho sealed the win with his second of the night on an empty-netter with 16 seconds left in regulation. The performance made Aho a 20-goal scorer for the fifth time in as many NHL campaigns and upped his team-leading point total to 43.