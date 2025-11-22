Aho logged two assists and two shots on goal in Friday's 4-3 win over the Jets.

Aho's contributions came on special teams, as he set up a Seth Jarvis shorthanded goal in the second period and Andrei Svechnikov's power-play tally in the third. The ability to contribute in all situations has long made Aho a reliable forward in fantasy. For the season, the 28-year-old center is up to 21 points (eight goals, 13 helpers) while adding 57 shots on net, 22 hits and a plus-6 rating through 21 appearances in his usual top-line role.