Aho recorded two assists in Carolina's 4-0 win over Ottawa on Friday.

Aho has 25 goals and 52 points in 50 contests this season. He has two goals and six points over his last four outings. If Aho didn't miss seven straight games from Dec. 10-22 because of a lower-body injury, he might have been on track to surpass his career high of 83 points, which was set over 82 contests during the 2018-19 campaign.