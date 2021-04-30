Aho netted two assists and had one shot in Thursday's 3-1 win over Detroit.

Aho extended his point streak to six games with a second-period assist on a Brady Skjei goal, then he set up Teuvo Teravainen's insurance tally midway through the third stanza. Aho, who crossed the 50-point threshold for the season, has produced three goals and eight assists during his current six-game streak.