Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Puts pen to paper

The Hurricanes officially matched Aho's five-year, $42.27 million offer sheet from Montreal on Sunday.

The Canadians put an offer sheet in for Aho on July 1 as free agency began, and Carolina planned to match ever since. This decision finally makes the deal official, and will keep the Finnish product in Raleigh for at least five more years. After putting up 83 points in 82 games last season, even the prospect of a first, second and third round pick couldn't sway the club into walking away from the table.