Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Puts pen to paper
The Hurricanes officially matched Aho's five-year, $42.27 million offer sheet from Montreal on Sunday.
The Canadians put an offer sheet in for Aho on July 1 as free agency began, and Carolina planned to match ever since. This decision finally makes the deal official, and will keep the Finnish product in Raleigh for at least five more years. After putting up 83 points in 82 games last season, even the prospect of a first, second and third round pick couldn't sway the club into walking away from the table.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...