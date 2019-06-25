Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Qualified by 'Canes

Aho received a qualifying offer from the Hurricanes on Tuesday, Chip Alexander of the Raleigh News & Observer reports.

This was a no-brainer for Carolina, as the team will now retain Aho's rights while the two sides attempt to hammer out an extension. After racking up 197 points over his first three NHL campaigns, Aho will get a hefty raise from the $1.75 AAV he was paid on his entry-level deal.