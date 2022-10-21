Aho produced three assists -- two on the power play -- and two shots on goal in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Oilers.

Aho set up two of Andrei Svechnikov's three goals as well as a Martin Necas tally in this contest. This was Aho's second straight three-point game. The Finn is up to two goals, five assists, 11 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating in four outings. He's earned four of his seven points on the power play.