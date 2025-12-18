Aho scored twice on four shots, added an assist and logged two PIM in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

Aho snapped a five-game point drought with this effort. He potted the eventual game-winner on the power play 2:43 into the third period, then set up a Seth Jarvis goal before adding an empty-netter himself. Aho is usually among the Hurricanes' most consistent forwards -- he rarely has a drought as long as his most recent one. None of his slumps in 2024-25 were longer than three games. The center is at 11 goals, 29 points (seven on the power play), 81 shots on net, 28 hits and a plus-5 rating across 33 appearances.