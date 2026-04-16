Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Ready for playoffs
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Aho (undisclosed) was back at center on the top line at practice Thursday, per Ryan Henkel of The Hockey News.
Aho sat out the final two games of the regular season, resting for the playoffs. He had 27 goals and 80 points in 79 games this season, including seven goals and 20 assists with the man advantage.
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