Aho (illness) is good to play Saturday versus the Kings, per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

Aho missed Thursday's 3-2 win over Chicago due to the illness. He has 17 goals and 51 points in 51 appearances in 2024-25. Aho is projected to serve on the top line alongside Mikko Rantanen and Jackson Blake.

