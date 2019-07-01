Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Receives offer sheet

Aho was given a five-year, $42.27 million offer sheet by the Canadiens on Monday.

It's now up to the Hurricanes to determine if they want to match Montreal's offer or take a collection of picks from the Habs (a first-round, second-round and third-round selection). Considering the 21-year-old set career highs in goals (30), assists (53) and shots (243), it's hard to imagine Carolina will let him walk, even with a considerable return. This is the first offer sheet that has been utilized since 2013 when the Flames gave one to Ryan O'Reilly.