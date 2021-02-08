Aho notched an assist and two PIM in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Blue Jackets.

Aho set up Brock McGinn for the Hurricanes' lone goal in the first period. Other than that, it was a fairly quiet game for Aho. The 23-year-old Finn is on a point-per-game pace with two goals and seven helpers through nine appearances. He's added 20 shots on net, six PIM and a plus-1 rating.