Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Records career-high 50th point
Aho scored a goal and added an assist during Thursday's 4-1 win over Philadelphia.
This was the 13th multi-point showing of the campaign for the sophomore, and he's now up to 23 goals and 27 assists through 60 games for the campaign. His 50 points are a new career-high mark, and Aho will top last season's 24 tallies in short order. Continue to view the 20-year-old Finn as a solid asset in all settings, and his long-term upside continues to become more encouraging by the game.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Another multi-point showing in win•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Continues hot streak•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Finds back of net in Tuesday's return•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Returning to lineup•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: May play Tuesday•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Could return after All-Star break•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...