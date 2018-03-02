Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Records career-high 50th point

Aho scored a goal and added an assist during Thursday's 4-1 win over Philadelphia.

This was the 13th multi-point showing of the campaign for the sophomore, and he's now up to 23 goals and 27 assists through 60 games for the campaign. His 50 points are a new career-high mark, and Aho will top last season's 24 tallies in short order. Continue to view the 20-year-old Finn as a solid asset in all settings, and his long-term upside continues to become more encouraging by the game.