Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Records two points in win over Jackets
Aho scored a goal and an assist while adding two shots, two PIM and a plus-1 rating in Friday's 3-1 win over the Blue Jackets.
The Canes' second line took over the contest after the first period, as Aho and Micheal Ferland each set up the other for tallies in the second and third, with Aho's being the game-winner. The 21-year-old is off to a quick start to the campaign with three points in two games, as he looks to build on last season's 65-point performance.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Scores goal in OT loss•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Three points including OT winner against Caps•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Looking out of place at center•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Will talk extension•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Paces squad in points•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Lights lamp Friday•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...