Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Records two points in win over Jackets

Aho scored a goal and an assist while adding two shots, two PIM and a plus-1 rating in Friday's 3-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

The Canes' second line took over the contest after the first period, as Aho and Micheal Ferland each set up the other for tallies in the second and third, with Aho's being the game-winner. The 21-year-old is off to a quick start to the campaign with three points in two games, as he looks to build on last season's 65-point performance.