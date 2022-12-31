Aho recorded a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Friday's 4-0 win over the Panthers.

The helper was Aho's first point in three games since returning from a lower-body injury that cost him seven contests. He set up a Stefan Noesen tally in the first period. Aho is right in line with what's come to be his usual production -- he's at 11 goals and 17 helpers through 29 outings overall. The 25-year-old has added 86 shots on net, 30 hits and 18 PIM, and he should continue to hover around a point-per-game pace.