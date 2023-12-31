Aho scored an empty-net goal on four shots and added two power-play assists in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Maple Leafs.
The only reason Aho didn't record a third straight four-point game was that the Hurricanes didn't score four goals. He ends December with nine goals and 13 assists over 15 appearances, getting back to the high-end level that has made him a consistent fantasy option for years. Overall, the center is up to 15 tallies, 42 points, 103 shots on net and a plus-7 rating through 34 appearances, with 17 of his points coming on the power play.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Another four-point night•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Four points in win•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Big night on man advantage•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Lone tally in shootout loss•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Three-point night against Sens•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Six points in last four games•