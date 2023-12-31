Aho scored an empty-net goal on four shots and added two power-play assists in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

The only reason Aho didn't record a third straight four-point game was that the Hurricanes didn't score four goals. He ends December with nine goals and 13 assists over 15 appearances, getting back to the high-end level that has made him a consistent fantasy option for years. Overall, the center is up to 15 tallies, 42 points, 103 shots on net and a plus-7 rating through 34 appearances, with 17 of his points coming on the power play.