Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Returning to lineup
Aho (concussion) will play in Tuesday's clash with the Senators.
Prior to sustaining a concussion -- which cost him four games -- Aho was rolling, as he registered nine goals, five helpers and 34 shots in his last 11 appearances. In addition to slotting back into a top-line role, the winger should resume his power-play responsibilities. With the man advantage, the Finn is averaging 2:54 of ice time and has potted nine points.
