Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Riding 10-game point streak
Aho scored a goal on five shots and had two PIM in a 4-1 win over Nashville on Tuesday.
Aho picked up goal No. 34 on the season to round on the scoring Tuesday. He extended his point streak to 10 games and has racked up a scorching 10 goals and six assists in that time. The 22-year-old is now shooting a career-high 19.0 percent and is closing in on his first 40-goal campaign as an NHLer.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Three-point night against Oilers•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Point streak reaches eight games•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Extends goal streak to six•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Goal streak hits five•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Another two-point effort•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Keeps scoring•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.