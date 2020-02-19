Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Riding 10-game point streak

Aho scored a goal on five shots and had two PIM in a 4-1 win over Nashville on Tuesday.

Aho picked up goal No. 34 on the season to round on the scoring Tuesday. He extended his point streak to 10 games and has racked up a scorching 10 goals and six assists in that time. The 22-year-old is now shooting a career-high 19.0 percent and is closing in on his first 40-goal campaign as an NHLer.