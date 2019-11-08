Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Rolling after slow start to season
Aho scored a goal in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Rangers, his fifth point in his last four games.
After a quiet start to the season with just a single goal in his first six games, Aho has finally come back to life with 10 points in his last 10 games. Aho notched a career-high 83 points in 82 games last year, and he looks to be back to his usual point-per-game self. Start him with confidence.
