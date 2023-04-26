Aho scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Islanders.

Aho left the game briefly early in the second period after he was hit in the face with a loose puck. He'd return later in the frame and scored a goal midway through the third to cut Carolina's deficit to 3-2. It's Aho's third goal and sixth point through five games in the series. The 25-year-old forward posted 67 points (36 goals, 31 assists) in 75 regular-season contests.