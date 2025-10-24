Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Scores again Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Aho scored a goal, added two PIM and logged three hits in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over the Avalanche.
Aho continues to be reliable to start 2025-26. He's on a seven-game point streak to begin the year, earning three goals and six helpers so far. The 28-year-old center also has 16 shots on net, 13 hits, four blocked shots and a plus-2 rating. Aho and Seth Jarvis have incredible chemistry on the Hurricanes' top line, and both figure to be consistent contributors throughout the campaign.
