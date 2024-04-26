Aho scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Islanders.

Aho extended the Islanders' lead to 3-1 midway through the second period, beating Ilya Sorokin with a wrister from between the circles, the eventual game-winner in Carolina's one-goal victory. The 26-year-old Aho now has two goals and three points in his last two games after tallying 36 goals and 89 points in 78 regular-season contests.