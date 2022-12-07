Aho scored a goal on six shots, levied four hits and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Aho tied the game at 2-2 with his second-period marker. The center has scored in each of his last two games since snapping a six-game goal drought. For the season, he's at 11 tallies, 27 points, 77 shots on net, 29 hits, 18 PIM and a plus-2 rating in 26 contests.