Aho registered a pair of goals, including one on the power play, in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to Columbus.

Aho gave the Hurricanes a 2-1 lead in the second period, scoring both times from nearly the identical spot. He beat Joonas Korpisalo with a quick shot from the left circle to get Carolina on the board 51 seconds into the frame, then he blasted a one-timer from the same area just under 12 minutes later with the man advantage. Aho has lit the lamp three times in his last two games and seven times in his last eight. The 23-year-old will take a three-game point streak into Saturday's rematch.