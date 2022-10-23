Aho scored a goal and added three hits in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Flames.

Aho made a strong move to the net and beat Jacob Markstrom just 1:44 into the game. The goal was Aho's third of the year as he continues to enjoy a fantastic start to the season. He's added five assists, 12 shots on net, five hits and a minus-1 rating in five contests. Four of his eight points have come with the man advantage.