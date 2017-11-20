Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Scores for fourth straight game

Aho scored for the fourth straight game and added two assists in Sunday's win over the Islanders.

Aho is red-hot right now, notching four goals and nine points in his last four outings. He broke onto the scene with 24 goals last season and he's finally rediscovering his touch this time around. It took the Finnish sniper 16 games to score his first goal of the season, but he'd still been managing to be a reliable fantasy producer, racking up 17 points through 19 contests. The 20-year-old possesses tremendous offensive skill and is taking off on the top line and first power-play unit. Take full advantage if someone gave up on him earlier in the season.