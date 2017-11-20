Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Scores for fourth straight game
Aho scored for the fourth straight game and added two assists in Sunday's win over the Islanders.
Aho is red-hot right now, notching four goals and nine points in his last four outings. He broke onto the scene with 24 goals last season and he's finally rediscovering his touch this time around. It took the Finnish sniper 16 games to score his first goal of the season, but he'd still been managing to be a reliable fantasy producer, racking up 17 points through 19 contests. The 20-year-old possesses tremendous offensive skill and is taking off on the top line and first power-play unit. Take full advantage if someone gave up on him earlier in the season.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Three-game, six-point streak•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Stays hot with multi-point showing•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Finally marks goals column•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Helpers aplenty•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Busts out of scoring slump•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Starts season with pair of helpers•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...