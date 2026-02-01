Aho scored a goal on five shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kings.

Aho wasn't able to save the Hurricanes in Saturday's overtime loss to the Capitals, but he kept them from hitting the skids after another blown lead. The 28-year-old tallied 1:25 into the extra session for his 19th goal and third game-winner this season. Prior to scoring in consecutive contests, Aho had gone 12 games without a goal, a span in which he logged 10 assists. For the season, he's at 54 points, 126 shots, 49 hits and a plus-10 rating over 55 appearances.