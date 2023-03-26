Aho scored a goal and an assist on three shots, fueling the Hurricanes to a 5-3 win over the Maple Leafs on Saturday.

Aho scored the game-winning goal off a rebound in front of Matt Murray. He would also pick up an assist on Teuvo Teravainen's empty-net goal. Aho has been excellent the past couple of games, scoring in three of his last four with five goals and six points in that span. On the season, Aho has 32 goals and 61 points in 64 games.