Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Scores goal in OT loss
Aho tallied one goal in Carolina's 5-4 overtime loss to the Predators on Sunday.
Coming off a 29-goal, 65-point sophomore campaign, the Finnish-born forward is undoubtedly the Hurricanes' top offensive weapon. Playing only his second NHL season, Aho led his team in scoring. Last year, he posted a shooting percentage of 14.5, qualifying him as an elite finisher. With three preseason goals, the young, dynamic forward appears poised for another breakout season in 2018-19.
