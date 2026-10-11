Aho recorded a shorthanded goal and fired six shots on net in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Aho stunned the home crowd when he took the puck up the ice, dragged the puck and stopped on a dime before firing it bar down past Spencer Knight to secure a shorthanded goal. The 29-year-old Aho is rolling to start the 2026-27 campaign, where he has posted five goals, nine points and 22 shots on net across six games. He's currently on pace for his third campaign in the last four seasons with 80-plus points. While the new season is still young, Aho doesn't appear to be slowing down and he's currently looking like a league-winning selection from the mid-rounds of fantasy drafts.