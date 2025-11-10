Aho scored a power-play goal in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Maple Leafs.

Aho scored the transitory 1-1 tie with a snap shot at the 8:34 mark of the first period. The star playmaker is riding another point streak and has now cracked the scoresheet in four straight games. He's up to six goals and 10 assists across 15 contests in 2025-26 and looks well on pace to surpass the 70-point mark for the third straight season.