Aho potted the only goal of the game in Saturday's 1-0 overtime win over the Devils.

It was a classic goaltending duel all night between Pyotr Kochetkov and Vitek Vanecek, one that seemed destined for a shootout until Aho decided to change that. After dropping the puck for Martin Necas, he cut across the grain and fired a shot on Vanecek. The puck rebounded off the netminder's shoulder and sat floating until Aho batted out of the air and into the net. Aho added three shots on goal, and a plus-1 rating in 22:40 TOI to lead all forwards. The 26-year old center is now on a modest three-game point streak.