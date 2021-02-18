Aho registered a goal on four shots Wednesday in a 4-3 overtime loss to Florida.

Aho gave the Hurricanes a 2-0 lead late in the first period with a deflection of Brett Pesce's point shot. After tallying just twice in his first 10 games, Aho has since found the back of the net in three of his past four and in each of the last two. For the season, the 23-year-old has five goals and nine assists in 14 games.