Aho scored a goal on his lone shot in Monday's 2-1 win over the Islanders in Game 1.

Aho opened the scoring with a power-play goal early in the first period, one-timing a Brent Burns feed from the circle. The 25-year-old Aho will be counted on to drive Carolina's offense as they look to make another deep postseason run. He finished the regular season with 36 goals and 31 assists in 75 games.