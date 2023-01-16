Aho scored a goal on a team-high five shots in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Canucks.
Aho gave the Hurricanes a 3-2 lead in the third period, beating Collin Delia on a breakaway. With Sunday's goal, Aho extended his point streak to five games, logging two goals and five assists in that span. The 25-year-old forward is up to 37 points (14 goals, 23 assists) through 37 games this season.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Multi-point effort in loss•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Logs two points in win•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Registers power-play helper•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Back in action•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Game-time decision Friday•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Not ready to return•