Aho scored a goal on a team-high five shots in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Canucks.

Aho gave the Hurricanes a 3-2 lead in the third period, beating Collin Delia on a breakaway. With Sunday's goal, Aho extended his point streak to five games, logging two goals and five assists in that span. The 25-year-old forward is up to 37 points (14 goals, 23 assists) through 37 games this season.