Aho scored a power-play goal on one shot and added an even-strength assist in Sunday's 7-0 win over the Jets.

Aho assisted on Sean Walker's shorthanded opener before converting a feed from Andrei Svechnikov early in the second period. The center reached nine goals this season and recorded his 186th career multipoint game, tying Eric Staal for second in franchise history. Aho's prominent offensive responsibilities and consistent power-play involvement continue to make him a dependable high-end fantasy contributor across all formats, and he's also in a good run of form since he has three multi-point games in his last five contests.