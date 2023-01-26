Aho netted a shorthanded goal in Carolina's 3-2 overtime win against Dallas on Wednesday.
Aho opened the scoring at 8:46 of the first period. It was his 18th marker and 41st point in 40 games in 2022-23. He's been held off the scoresheet only once in his last eight contests.
