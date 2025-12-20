Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Scores twice in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Aho scored two goals, including one on the power play, in Friday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Panthers.
Aho was coming off a two-point performance in the 4-1 win over the Predators on Wednesday, and he followed that up with another strong showing. His five-game goal drought is now a thing of the past. Aho has 13 goals and 31 points in 34 games this season.
