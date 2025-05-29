Aho scored two goals on three shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Panthers in Game 5.

Aho cashed in twice off of turnovers in the first period, giving the Hurricanes some belief they could keep their season going. The Panthers then squashed that hope over the final 40 minutes. Aho put up seven goals, 15 points, 41 shots on net, 45 hits and a plus-3 rating over 15 playoff outings. He's signed through 2031-32, so look for the 27-year-old to once again center the Hurricanes' top line next season.