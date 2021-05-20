Aho scored two goals on five shots, doled out five hits and added two PIM in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Predators in Game 2.

Aho struck on the power-play in the first period and added an empty-netter in the third. The Finn had seven shots but no points in Monday's 5-2 win in Game 1. The 23-year-old should be expected to play a starring role on offense for the Hurricanes during the playoffs.