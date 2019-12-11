Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Scores two more goals

Aho scored twice on four shots in a 6-3 win over the Oilers on Tuesday.

Aho was fresh off a 3-goal, 5-point performance Saturday against the Wild and kept it rolling Tuesday night. He opened the scoring early in the first period with his 100th career goal, then added a power-play tally in the third. With his two-game outburst, the 22-year-old is suddenly up to 18 goals and 29 points through 31 games. He scored a career-high 30 goals in 82 games last season and figures to blow past that this year.