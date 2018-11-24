Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Scoring at point-per-game pace

Aho registered a power-play assist in Friday's 4-1 win over the Panthers, hit eighth point in the past seven games.

The helper gives the 21-year-old Finn a team-leading 25 points in 22 contests, putting him in the same company as Patrick Kane, Nicklas Backstrom and Blake Wheeler. Aho may not get the same kind of press as other higher-profile players such as these, but make no mistate -- he's one of the elite scorers in the NHL and deserves to be in your fantasy lineup every night.