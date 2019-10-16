Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Seals win with empty-netter
Aho scored a shorthanded, empty-net goal in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Kings.
Aho has been struggling so far this season with only two goals in seven games, so hopefully the tally can help spark his offense. He's put 27 shots on goal, with his 7.7 percent success rate much lower than his 12.4 career mark. Aho had 30 goals and 83 points in 82 games last year.
