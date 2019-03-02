Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Secures win with shorthanded goal
Aho scored a shorthanded goal and added an assist in a 5-2 win over the Blues on Friday.
He fired five shots on goal in the contest and supplied two hits as well. The Finn had become an assist machine in February, but he now has goals in consecutive games. For the season, Aho has 26 tallies and 72 points in a breakout year. The versatile center could reach 90 points by the end of the season.
