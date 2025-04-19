Now Playing

Aho (rest) will be available for Game 1 against New Jersey on Sunday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Aho skated on the top line and first power-play unit during Saturday's practice after missing the final two regular-season games for maintenance. He notched 29 goals and 74 points in 79 games during the 2024-25 campaign.

