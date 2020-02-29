Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Sets Carolina record in loss

Aho picked up two assists in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche.

He set up Teuvo Teravainen for both of Carolina's goals, extending his point streak to 14 games in the process -- the longest streak in franchise history since the move from Hartford in 1997. Aho has piled up 12 goals and 21 points during that stretch, and the 22-year-old appears headed for another 80-point campaign.