Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Sets Carolina record in loss
Aho picked up two assists in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche.
He set up Teuvo Teravainen for both of Carolina's goals, extending his point streak to 14 games in the process -- the longest streak in franchise history since the move from Hartford in 1997. Aho has piled up 12 goals and 21 points during that stretch, and the 22-year-old appears headed for another 80-point campaign.
