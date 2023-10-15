Aho scored a goal on three shots, added an assist, logged two PIM and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-5 shootout win over the Kings.
Both of Aho's points came shorthanded. His goal was his 17th career shorthanded tally, setting a franchise record. All three of his points through two games this season have come in special-teams situations. He's also produced five shots on goal and a plus-2 rating while continuing to lead the way in all situations for the Hurricanes.
