Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Sets up insurance score
Aho dished out a primary assist in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Jets.
Aho has endured a quiet January by his standards with just six points over 10 games, but he managed to score his 24th goal of the season Jan. 17, marking the fourth straight season that he reached the feat. Despite the slump, Aho's positioned well to achieve a new career high in goals (31).
More News
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Snags only goal in loss to Ducks•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Collects two assists•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Picks up helper on power play•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Gets things rolling•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Fills empty cage•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Hits 20-goal plateau•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.