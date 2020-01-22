Play

Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Sets up insurance score

Aho dished out a primary assist in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Aho has endured a quiet January by his standards with just six points over 10 games, but he managed to score his 24th goal of the season Jan. 17, marking the fourth straight season that he reached the feat. Despite the slump, Aho's positioned well to achieve a new career high in goals (31).

