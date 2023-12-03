Aho scored twice Saturday in a 6-2 win over Buffalo.

He put the Canes up 1-0 late in the first when he took a short pass from Seth Jarvis inside the blue line, skated to the right circle and wired a shot that beat Eric Comrie glove side. Aho's next goal came from the high slot on a power play with 1:06 left in the second period. It stood as the winner. It has Aho's 39th multi-goal game, moving him into fifth for most in Hurricanes/Hartford Whalers history. He's also riding a four-game, six-point streak (three goals, three assists).